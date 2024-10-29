News & Insights

C29 Metals Expands Ulytau Uranium Project in Kazakhstan

October 29, 2024

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has significantly expanded its Ulytau Uranium Project in Kazakhstan, securing new tenements that increase the project’s area to 276 square kilometers. The company received critical exploration and drilling approvals, enabling them to advance their uranium exploration swiftly, supported by favorable local government policies. This expansion underscores the project’s promising potential and C29’s commitment to enhancing its growth strategy in the region.

