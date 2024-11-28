News & Insights

C29 Metals Awaits Key Approval Amid Trading Halt

November 28, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has placed its securities in a trading halt as it awaits a significant announcement concerning the Ministerial Approval for the transfer of the Ulytau tenement in Kazakhstan. The trading halt will last until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024. This move is crucial for investors as it could impact the company’s strategic position in the energy transition sector.

