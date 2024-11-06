C29 Metals Appoints James Myers as Executive Director

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has appointed James Myers as Executive Director for a year, enhancing its operational efficiency and cost management in Kazakhstan. Myers, previously a Non-Executive Director, will focus on daily operations, allowing Managing Director Shannon Green to concentrate on strategic growth. With over 15 years of experience in equities and corporate advisory, Myers’ appointment is timely as the company gears up for increased activity in its uranium project.

For further insights into AU:C29 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.