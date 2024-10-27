News & Insights

C29 Metals Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 27, 2024, with voting to occur by poll. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting notice online and submit proxy voting instructions by November 25, 2024. The company advises shareholders to ensure their contact details are updated to receive future electronic communications.

