C29 Metals Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 27, 2024, with voting to occur by poll. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting notice online and submit proxy voting instructions by November 25, 2024. The company advises shareholders to ensure their contact details are updated to receive future electronic communications.

For further insights into AU:C29 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.