News & Insights

Stocks

C29 Metals Advances Uranium Drilling in Kazakhstan

November 06, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has secured a Category 2 environmental permit for its Ulytau uranium project in Kazakhstan, paving the way for a strategic drilling program. The company is finalizing agreements with Volkov Geology and an independent drilling contractor, highlighting the supportive operating environment in the region. This development marks a significant step in C29 Metals’ exploration efforts, backed by strong community support in Aksuyek.

For further insights into AU:C29 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.