C29 Metals Advances Uranium Drilling in Kazakhstan

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.
C29 Metals Limited has secured a Category 2 environmental permit for its Ulytau uranium project in Kazakhstan, paving the way for a strategic drilling program. The company is finalizing agreements with Volkov Geology and an independent drilling contractor, highlighting the supportive operating environment in the region. This development marks a significant step in C29 Metals’ exploration efforts, backed by strong community support in Aksuyek.
