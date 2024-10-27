C29 Metals Advances with Share Issue and Uranium Project

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has issued over 34 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a placement, enabling secondary trading under specific exemptions. The company is also advancing its Ulytau Uranium Project in Southern Kazakhstan, gaining strong local community support and entering a social support agreement with the district government to aid community development. These moves highlight C29’s commitment to both corporate growth and positive community engagement.

For further insights into AU:C29 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.