C29 Metals Advances with Share Issue and Uranium Project

October 27, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has issued over 34 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a placement, enabling secondary trading under specific exemptions. The company is also advancing its Ulytau Uranium Project in Southern Kazakhstan, gaining strong local community support and entering a social support agreement with the district government to aid community development. These moves highlight C29’s commitment to both corporate growth and positive community engagement.

