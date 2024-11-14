C21 Investments Sees Growth with New Dispensary Expansion

C21 Investments (TSE:CXXI) has released an update.

C21 Investments reported a strong second quarter, with revenue growing 14% to $7.5 million, driven by the successful launch of their new South Reno dispensary. The company achieved a notable increase in gross margin to 43.5%, up from 31% in the previous quarter, and improved adjusted EBITDA to $1.3 million from $0.3 million in Q1. Despite a net loss of $0.8 million primarily due to tax expenses, C21’s strategic expansion efforts are demonstrating promising growth and operational efficiencies.

