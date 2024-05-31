C21 Investments Reschedules Fiscal Year-End

C21 Investments (TSE:CXXI) has released an update.

C21 Investments, a vertically integrated cannabis company, has shifted its financial year-end from January 31 to March 31 to align with industry peers, resulting in a delay in filing its latest annual financial statements. To address the delay caused partly by this shift and a recent change of auditors, the company has received a management cease trade order, which restricts company management from trading its securities until the delayed documents are filed. C21 Investments expects to resolve the issues and file the required financial documents by June 30, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:CXXI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.