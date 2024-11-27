C21 Investments to Repurchase Shares Under NCIB

C21 Investments (TSE:CXXI) has released an update.

C21 Investments Inc. has announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares, which amounts to 6,002,390 shares. The company believes this strategy will enhance long-term shareholder value by taking advantage of what it perceives as undervaluation in the market. The shares will be acquired through the CSE or alternative trading systems and will be canceled after purchase.

