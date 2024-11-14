News & Insights

C21 Investments Reports Increased Revenue Amid Rising Costs

November 14, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

C21 Investments (TSE:CXXI) has released an update.

C21 Investments Inc. reported a slight increase in revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2024, with a gross profit of $3.26 million, up from $2.75 million in the previous period. Despite this positive trend, the company faced challenges with increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, which impacted their operational income. Investors will be watching how these financial dynamics play out in the coming quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

