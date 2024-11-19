News & Insights

Stocks

C21 Investments Initiates Share Buyback for Value Enhancement

November 19, 2024 — 03:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C21 Investments (TSE:CXXI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

C21 Investments Inc. has announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares, aiming to enhance long-term shareholder value by potentially capitalizing on undervalued stock prices. The company plans to conduct these purchases through the Canadian Securities Exchange, with the intention to cancel acquired shares, thereby optimizing the use of its financial resources.

For further insights into TSE:CXXI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CXXIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.