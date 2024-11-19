C21 Investments Initiates Share Buyback for Value Enhancement

C21 Investments (TSE:CXXI) has released an update.

C21 Investments Inc. has announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares, aiming to enhance long-term shareholder value by potentially capitalizing on undervalued stock prices. The company plans to conduct these purchases through the Canadian Securities Exchange, with the intention to cancel acquired shares, thereby optimizing the use of its financial resources.

