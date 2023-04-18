C.Suisse to move forward Q1 earnings, report before UBS

Adds detail, comment

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S will bring forward its first-quarter earnings by three days to April 24, it said on Tuesday, a move that could allow UBS UBSG.S to speak more freely at its earnings the following day.

The bank is being taken over by UBS in a government organised deal that will create a lender with more than $5 trillion in invested assets.

Credit Suisse and UBS both declined to comment on the change.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has approved the deal and European Union antitrust regulators granted it a temporary approval this month.

The Bank of England has approved the takeover in the United Kingdom, people familiar with the process have told Reuters.

(Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

