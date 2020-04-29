Markets
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 29, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.chrobinson.com

To listen to the call, dial 877-269-7756 (US) or +1-201-689-7817 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (US) or +1-201-612-7415 (International) with passcode 13701261#.

