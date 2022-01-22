C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So while C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for C.H. Robinson Worldwide:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$6.6b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Logistics industry average of 13%.

NasdaqGS:CHRW Return on Capital Employed January 22nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for C.H. Robinson Worldwide compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at C.H. Robinson Worldwide doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 46%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 49%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for C.H. Robinson Worldwide. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 52% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with C.H. Robinson Worldwide (at least 3 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

