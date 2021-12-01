C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 17x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHRW) P/E ratio of 16.2x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times have been advantageous for C.H. Robinson Worldwide as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:CHRW Price Based on Past Earnings December 1st 2021 free report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like C.H. Robinson Worldwide's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 69%. EPS has also lifted 30% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.2% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that C.H. Robinson Worldwide is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with C.H. Robinson Worldwide (including 3 which are a bit concerning).

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.

