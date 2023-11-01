C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $81.95 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $255.80 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.8% to $4.34 billion from $6.01 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $81.95 Mln. vs. $255.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $4.34 Bln vs. $6.01 Bln last year.

