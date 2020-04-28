C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $78.15 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $161.79 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.81 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $78.15 Mln. vs. $161.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

