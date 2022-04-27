C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $270.35 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $173.31 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.1% to $6.82 billion from $4.80 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $270.35 Mln. vs. $173.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $6.82 Bln vs. $4.80 Bln last year.

