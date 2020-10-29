C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Just Recorded A 7.0% Earnings Beat: Here's What Analysts Think

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 7.0% to hit US$4.2b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.00, some 3.0% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CHRW Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, C.H. Robinson Worldwide's 16 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$16.3b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 25% to US$4.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$16.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.29 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 5.6% to US$93.24, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values C.H. Robinson Worldwide at US$120 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$53.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting C.H. Robinson Worldwide's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.7% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.3% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that C.H. Robinson Worldwide is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple C.H. Robinson Worldwide analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with C.H. Robinson Worldwide .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.