C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHRW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CHRW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.22, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHRW was $99.22, representing a -0.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.67 and a 74.26% increase over the 52 week low of $56.94.

CHRW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC). CHRW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports CHRW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.2%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHRW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHRW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CHRW as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
  • iShares Trust (IYT)
  • SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
  • First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 54.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CHRW at 7.29%.

