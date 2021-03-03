C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHRW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CHRW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHRW was $93.12, representing a -12.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.75 and a 63.54% increase over the 52 week low of $56.94.

CHRW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and Brink's Company (BCO). CHRW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.71. Zacks Investment Research reports CHRW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.62%, compared to an industry average of 21.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHRW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHRW as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (FSMD)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FSMD with an increase of 26.89% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of CHRW at 4.12%.

