C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHRW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CHRW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.42, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHRW was $96.42, representing a -9.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.75 and a 27.57% increase over the 52 week low of $75.58.

CHRW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). CHRW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.42. Zacks Investment Research reports CHRW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.92%, compared to an industry average of 21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHRW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHRW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHRW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

iShares Trust (IYT)

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPOR with an increase of 84.45% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of CHRW at 7.3%.

