C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $146.89 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $175.90 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $3.86 billion from $4.29 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $146.89 Mln. vs. $175.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $3.86 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.

