C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $92.90 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $114.89 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $4.41 billion from $4.61 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $92.90 Mln. vs. $114.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.41 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.

