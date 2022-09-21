C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) closed at $101.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking company had lost 12.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C.H. Robinson Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, up 15.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $26.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.83% and +14.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.49.

It is also worth noting that CHRW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)



