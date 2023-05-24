C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.87, changing hands as low as $99.27 per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRW's low point in its 52 week range is $86.60 per share, with $121.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.74. The CHRW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.