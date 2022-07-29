C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CHRW recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.
CHRW could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CHRW's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CHRW for more gains in the near future.
