C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CHRW broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

CHRW has rallied 6.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests CHRW could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider CHRW's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting CHRW on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.