C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) closed at $114.15, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking company had gained 0.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C.H. Robinson Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, up 15.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.66% from the year-ago period.

CHRW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $26.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.83% and +14.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% higher. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

Meanwhile, CHRW's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW): Free Stock Analysis Report



