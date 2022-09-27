C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) closed at $98.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking company had lost 15.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 15.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $26.41 billion, which would represent changes of +38.83% and +14.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.9, which means C.H. Robinson Worldwide is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CHRW's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



