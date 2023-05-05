C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Declares $0.61 Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $102.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 3.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1342 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRW is 0.25%, an increase of 19.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 134,470K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRW is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 95.73. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of 102.74.

The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 22,167MM, a decrease of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,817K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,570K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,427K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,581K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,737K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,721K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 15.10% over the last quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson is one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Its global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of its multimodal transportation management system and expertise, the company uses its information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for its more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Its technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers' businesses.

