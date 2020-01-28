C.H. Robinson To Buy Prime Distribution Services From Roadrunner Transportation

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson (CHRW) has agreed to acquire Prime Distribution Services, a provider of retail consolidation services in North America, from Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS). C.H. Robinson said acquisition, valued at approximately $225 million, is expected to be slightly accretive in 2020.

"Prime Distribution Services is a high-quality growth company that brings scale and value-added warehouse capabilities to our retail consolidation platform, adding to our global suite of services," said Bob Biesterfeld, CEO.

C.H. Robinson will integrate Prime Distribution Services into its North American Surface Transportation division and multimodal technology platform, Navisphere.

