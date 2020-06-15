C.H. Robinson Stock Down 5.6% in the Past Year: Here's Why

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW have lost 5.6% in the past year against the industry’s 3.8% growth.

Let’s delve deeper to unearth the reasons for such a disappointing price performance.

C.H. Robinson is taking a hit from the lackluster freight scenario in the United states. The company is seeing softness in truckload volumes due to weak freight market conditions. Due to depressing freight conditions, the company’s earnings missed estimates in three of the last four quarters, surpassing the same on a single occasion. The average negative surprise is 13.04%.

The already bleak volume scenario due to freight sluggishness is aggravated by the coronavirus crisis, which induced supply-chain disruptions. Moreover, amid the economic downturn, high capital expenditures may further impede prospects in the near term by limiting bottom-line growth. Despite several adversities, the company continues to project capital expenses of $60-$70 million for 2020.

Additionally, the company's total debt to total capital ratio stood at 0.47 at the end of the first quarter of 2020, comparing unfavorably with the reading of 0.42 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The increasing debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Moreover, C.H. Robinson exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $295 million, way below the current debt figure of $373 million, implying that the company lacks enough cash in hand to meet even its current debt obligations.

Estimate Revision & Momentum Score

The fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has been revised 16.9% downward over the past 60 days, is indicative of the pessimism surrounding this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. Moreover, the stock has a Momentum Score of C, highlighting its short-term unattractiveness.

Key Picks

A few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Lease Corporation AL, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, all currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Air Lease, Ryanair Holdings and Teekay Tankers is estimated at 3.1%, 20.5% and 3%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.