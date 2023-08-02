C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) reported $4.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 35%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $2.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.65 billion, representing a surprise of -4.84%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average employee headcount : 16085 compared to the 16493.91 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 16085 compared to the 16493.91 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenue- NAST : $3.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.8%.

: $3.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.8%. Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate : $562.72 million compared to the $551.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

: $562.72 million compared to the $551.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Total Revenue- Global Forwarding : $779.87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $905.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.7%.

: $779.87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $905.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.7%. Adjusted gross profits- NAST : $400.53 million compared to the $401.59 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $400.53 million compared to the $401.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted gross profits- Global Forwarding : $179.23 million versus $185.94 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $179.23 million versus $185.94 million estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted gross profits- All Other and Corporate : $85.73 million compared to the $102.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $85.73 million compared to the $102.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding : $29.65 million versus $47.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $29.65 million versus $47.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Income (loss) from operations- NAST : $117.86 million compared to the $116.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $117.86 million compared to the $116.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh : $37.90 million versus $47.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $37.90 million versus $47.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Income (loss) from operations- All Other & Corporate : -$14.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million.

: -$14.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation: $18.89 million versus $32.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

