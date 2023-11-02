C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 84 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents but declined 52.8% year over year. Total revenues of $4,341 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,370 million and declined 27.8% year over year owing to lower pricing in the company’s ocean and truckload services.

Operating expenses declined 13.1% year over year to $521.3 million.

Adjusted gross profits fell 28.4% year over year to $634.8 million, owing to lower adjusted gross profit per transaction in truckload and ocean. Adjusted operating margin fell 1,450 basis points to 17.9%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

North American Surface Transportation’s total revenues were $3,086.97million (down 22.9% year over year) in the third quarter, owing to lower truckload pricing. The adjusted gross profit of the segment declined 31.4% to $386.51 million.

Total revenues from Global Forwarding fell 52.4% to $719.04million, owing to lower pricing in CHRW’s ocean service. Adjusted gross profit of the segment fell 31.6% year over year to $169.89million.



Revenues from other sources (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) increased 6.6% to $535.01 million.

Below, we present the division of adjusted profit among the service lines (on an enterprise basis).



Transportation: The unit (comprising Truckload, LTL, Ocean, Air, Customs and Other logistics services) delivered an adjusted gross profit of $607.44million in the quarter under review, down 29.5% from the prior-year figure.

Adjusted gross profits of Truckload, LTL and Customs declined 38.4%, 14.9% and 10.7% year over year to $245.43 million, $137.94 million and $24.90 million, respectively. However, other logistics services’ adjusted gross profit fell 0.9% to $64.84 million.

Adjusted gross profit of the Ocean transportation segment fell 35% year over year. The metric fell 36.9% to $30.20 million in the Air transportation sub-group.

Balance-Sheet Data

CHRW exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $174.73 million compared with $210.15 million at the end of June 2023. Long-term debt was $920.72 million compared with $920.49 million at the second-quarter end.

CHRW generated $205.2 million of cash from operations in the third quarter. Capital expenditures were $16.7 million in the reported quarter.

In the third quarter of 2023, CHRW repurchased shares worth $3 million and paid $72.7 million in cash dividends.

2023 Outlook

Capital expenditures for 2023 are anticipated toward the lower end of the previously announced guidance of $90 million-$100 million.

Currently, C.H. Robinson carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.80 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15% year over year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) reported third-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 31 cents from nonrecurring items) of $2.03, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 and improved 35% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL’s revenues of $15,488 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,290.4 million and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.83, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 and declined 28% year over year.

Operating revenues of $2,839 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,876.1 million. The top line jumped 0.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 92.2% of the top line and increasing 0.1% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.