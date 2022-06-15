C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Moves 6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $106.35. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptick was owing to CHRW's global shipping segment attracting interest for a buyout. Danish transport and logistics firm DSV A/S is reportedly interested in buying C.H. Robinson's Global Forwarding unit.

This trucking company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +29.9%. Revenues are expected to be $6.71 billion, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For C.H. Robinson, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CHRW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

C.H. Robinson belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Hub Group (HUBG), closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $73.07. Over the past month, HUBG has returned -0.7%.

Hub Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.52. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +223.1%. Hub Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

