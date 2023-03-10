C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Likely to Get a Permanent CEO Soon

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW has been on the lookout for a permanent CEO, as Bob Biesterfeld stepped down on Dec 31, 2022. Scott Anderson has been serving as the interim CEO of United States’ largest freight broker since Jan 1.

However, the search for a permanent CEO is likely to end soon. CHRW is in advanced talks with Jim Barber to name him as the next chief executive officer. Notably, Barber was appointed to CHRW’s board of directors in December 2022.

Barber has immense administrative experience, having retired in 2020 as United Parcel Service’s UPS chief operating officer. In that capacity, he was responsible for international and U.S. operations, freight forwarding, distribution and logistics, freight brokerage, customs brokerage among others.

Before being appointed as UPS’ COO, Barber served as president of the company’s international operations from 2013-2018. In that role, he was responsible for various functions including distribution, forwarding, small-package delivery, brokerage, customs compliance, and other service offerings at UPS across multiple countries and territories outside the United States.

Given his high experience investors would keenly await if Barber is indeed appointed as CHRW’s next CEO.

