C.H. Robinson: Continued Growth Via Lean Acquisitions

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) is a third-party logistics operator with segments covering freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage, and warehousing. I am bullish on the stock. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Freight Market Outlook

Pent-up demand has assisted the firm in attaining its earnings growth during a period of shipping price pressure. The road freight market looks strong going into the holiday season, and the gradual fixing of supply-chain bottlenecks should provide calm to push inflation growth.

An issue over recent years has been a shortage of truckers, which has led to exorbitant salaries and reduction of freight operators' bottom-line earnings.

According to C.H. Robinson's CEO, Robert Biesterfeld, a combination of income-seeking immigrants and autonomous driving vehicles could solve this issue moving forward.

Biesterfeld was quoted saying: "Trucking is a great job for people that want to come to this country, start a business, and work for themselves.”, he added: "We certainly think that there will be a more autonomous future in trucking."

Continued Growth Through Acquisitions

The company implements a growth-by-acquisition strategy, which has allowed it to provide a synergetic integrated service.

In May this year, C.H. Robinson acquired dutch company Combinex to expand on its European road freight foothold. Combinex adds value to the company's portfolio with its ability to transport dry, fresh, and frozen goods. Combinex also adds a vast range of technology to C.H. Robinson's arsenal, presenting cost-saving opportunities across the board.

Additionally, C.H. Robinson is starting to reap the benefits from its 2020 acquisition of Prime Distribution Services, which has added to its consolidation service operations in North America.

The company's year-over-year CapEx growth is 820% higher than its 5-year average, while its sales have also grown at 36.9% over the same period. These data points combined are indicative of the company's success in growth through lean acquisitions.

Valuation and Dividends

The stock seems well poised for both capital gains and dividend growth when looking forward.

Starting off with relevant valuation metrics, C.H. Robinson's P/E ratio of 16.5 currently trades at a 23.6% discount to its 5-year average, while its diluted EPS is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 14.30% for the next three to five years.

The stock's price relative to its sales and earnings growth is also justified with price/sales and PEG ratios of 0.60 and 0.24, respectively.

C.H. Robinson's dividend yield is respectable at 2.2%. The firm has paid dividends for 23 consecutive years, and it seems as though it may expand on its payouts with the stock's dividend coverage ratio of 3.1 dominating its 5-year average by 45.4%.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on the stock, based on two Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. Based on the 10 analyst ratings, the average C.H. Robinson price target is $101.33, implying 9.2% upside potential.

The latest analyst who provided a consensus is Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank (DB). Mehrotra thinks the stock is a hold and placed a $102 price target on the stock.

Concluding Thoughts

The road freight market seems healthy, and C.H. Robinson's growth-through-acquisitions strategy could be a winning formula. The stock appears undervalued and pays an attractive dividend.

