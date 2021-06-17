C. Allen Is The Independent Director of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) And They Just Picked Up 95% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) should definitely note that the Independent Director, C. Allen, recently paid US$12.16 per share to buy US$165k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 95%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BGSF

Notably, that recent purchase by C. Allen is the biggest insider purchase of BGSF shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$13.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

BGSF insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BGSF Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of BGSF

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, BGSF insiders have about 3.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BGSF Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that BGSF insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BGSF.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.