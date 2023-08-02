C Uyemura (TYO:4966) Price Target Increased by 29.87% to 10,200.00

The average one-year price target for C Uyemura (TYO:4966) has been revised to 10,200.00 / share. This is an increase of 29.87% from the prior estimate of 7,854.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,100.00 to a high of 10,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.63% from the latest reported closing price of 9,390.00 / share.

C Uyemura Maintains 0.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in C Uyemura. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4966 is 0.08%, a decrease of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 1,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 746K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4966 by 1.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 129K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4966 by 5.01% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 87K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4966 by 3.09% over the last quarter.

