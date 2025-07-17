$C stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$C stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,550,755,700 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $C (you can track the company live on Quiver's $C stock page):
$C Insider Trading Activity
$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790
- EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263
- SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124.
- ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146.
- BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453.
- SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284.
- JOHN CUNNINGHAM DUGAN sold 4,417 shares for an estimated $301,492
$C Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 985 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 864 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 15,576,685 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,105,788,868
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 14,639,502 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,039,258,246
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 12,491,399 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $886,764,415
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,728,438 shares (+113.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,641,813
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 6,229,794 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $442,253,076
- AMUNDI added 6,026,268 shares (+78.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $427,804,765
- FMR LLC removed 5,329,087 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,311,886
$C Government Contracts
We have seen $679,786 of award payments to $C over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS FPDS-NG RECORD IS TO REPORT PURCHASE CARD (P-CARD) TRANSACTIONS BY ORDERING OFFICIALS O...: $654,044
- OIL BOOM 100FT LONG 17" SIZE QTY 8: $14,961
- FULL CENTER FOR EXECUTIVE COACHING (CEC) PROGRAM: $10,780
$C Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $C stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
$C Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
$C Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $123.0 on 07/16/2025
- Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $104.0 on 07/16/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $107.0 on 07/16/2025
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $115.0 on 07/16/2025
- John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $99.0 on 07/16/2025
- Steven Alexopoulos from TD Cowen set a target price of $95.0 on 07/16/2025
This article is not financial advice.
