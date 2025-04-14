$C stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$C stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $467,396,280 of trading volume.

$C Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $C:

$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790

EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146 .

. BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453 .

. SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284 .

. PETER B. HENRY sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $909,674

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$C Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 918 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$C Government Contracts

We have seen $5,566,190 of award payments to $C over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$C Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $C, check out Quiver Quantitative's $C forecast page.

You can track data on $C on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.