$C stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$C stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $467,396,280 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $C:
$C Insider Trading Activity
$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790
- EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263
- SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124.
- ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146.
- BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453.
- SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284.
- PETER B. HENRY sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $909,674
$C Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 918 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 40,605,295 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,858,206,715
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 25,705,141 shares (+455.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,809,384,874
- FMR LLC added 7,863,718 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $553,527,110
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,831,969 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $480,902,297
- NORGES BANK added 6,611,226 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,364,198
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 6,433,746 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,871,380
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 4,010,301 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,285,087
$C Government Contracts
We have seen $5,566,190 of award payments to $C over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS FPDS-NG RECORD IS TO REPORT PURCHASE CARD (P-CARD) TRANSACTIONS BY ORDERING OFFICIALS O...: $5,390,661
- ALASKA WASTE FOR USCG STA JUNEAU AND 5 MILE DETACHMENT FACILITY: $20,706
- WATER VESSEL STORAGE: $17,640
- 2024 MBA COMPLIANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE: $15,378
- GCI CONTRACT FOR INTERNET.: $15,211
$C Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
