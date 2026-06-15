C Sheds Polish Arm, Marks Final Exit From Nore-Core Consumer Business

Citigroup Inc.'s C subsidiary, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A., operating under the Citi Handlowy brand, announced the completion of the sale of its consumer banking business in Poland to VeloBank S.A. While financially immaterial to the company, the sale provides a modest regulatory capital benefit on a cumulative basis since it was first announced in May 2025.

This marks the final divestiture of the company's international consumer businesses, excluding the largely completed wind-downs and the well-advanced Banamex divestiture. Apart from being a key milestone in Citigroup's streamlining efforts, this allows the company to focus on its core businesses and institutional banking operations.

The sale of its Polish consumer banking business includes wealth management, micro business banking, credit cards, consumer loans, deposits, assets under management, consumer clients of the brokerage business, branches and other consumer-related assets. The transaction also includes the transfer of approximately 1,600 employees to VeloBank.

The divestiture excludes Citigroup's institutional banking operations in the country, which it will continue to invest in and grow to serve institutional clients through its global network. Given Poland's importance as a key institutional market, the company intends to further strengthen its franchise in the country.

Polish Exit Caps Citigroup's Consumer Banking Overhaul

The completion of the Polish sale caps a strategic initiative unveiled by CEO Jane Fraser in April 2021 to exit consumer banking operations across 14 markets in Asia and EMEA. The restructuring was aimed at simplifying Citigroup's operations and reallocating capital toward wealth management and institutional banking businesses with greater scale and growth potential.

As part of this repositioning, the company has made significant progress in Mexico. In April 2026, the company completed the sale of a 22.6% stake in Banamex, following the divestiture of a 25% stake in December 2025, and continues to prepare for a planned initial public offering of its Mexican consumer and small and middle-market banking businesses.

The company has also streamlined other international operations. In February 2026, Citigroup completed the sale of AO Citibank to Renaissance Capital, completing its exit from Russia. The company had previously divested its China-based onshore consumer wealth portfolio to HSBC China in June 2024 and continues to advance the wind-down of its Korea consumer banking operations. These actions are intended to free up capital and support investments in wealth management hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London.

Beyond geographic streamlining, Citigroup has also simplified its governance structure by eliminating management layers and reducing organizational complexity. In 2024, the company announced plans to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026 and has already reduced its workforce by more than 10,000 employees.

Together with organizational simplification efforts, these initiatives are expected to generate $2-$2.5 billion in annualized run-rate savings by 2026, while supporting revenue growth at a 4-5% compound annual growth rate through the year.

Our Viewpoint on Citigroup

By exiting non-core consumer businesses and reallocating resources toward more profitable operations, Citigroup is simplifying its structure and sharpening its focus on higher-return opportunities. As the company almost completes streamlining initiatives, its more focused business model and greater emphasis on core businesses will support sustainable growth and improved shareholder returns over the long term.

Shares of Citigroup have gained 25.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.1%.



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Currently, C carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Steps Taken by Other Banks

In April 2026, The Australian first reported that HSBC Holdings plc HSBC had revived efforts to divest its Australian retail banking business, but the approach has evolved. Instead of selling the entire unit in one transaction, the bank is now prioritizing the sale of its loan portfolio.

The move reflects HSBC’s broader global strategy of concentrating on core markets like Hong Kong and the U.K., while sharpening its presence across Asia. The bank has been actively exiting non-core geographies and reallocating capital toward higher-return regions.

In March 2026, a Reuters report published on MSN stated that Deutsche Bank AG’s DB India retail business is set to be acquired by Kotak Mahindra Bank in a deal estimated at $480.3 million.

The deal, under which Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to acquire the business, is said to include DB’s retail loan and deposit franchise in India. The portfolio reportedly spans personal loans, mortgages, small-business lending and parts of its wealth business. The move fits squarely into Deutsche Bank’s broader restructuring strategy under CEO Christian Sewing.

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