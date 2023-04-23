C-Mer Eye Care Holdings (3309) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 5.20

The average one-year price target for C-Mer Eye Care Holdings (3309) has been revised to 5.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 4.90 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.15 to a high of 5.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.23% from the latest reported closing price of 4.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in C-Mer Eye Care Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3309 is 0.01%, an increase of 33.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 23,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,559K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,382K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,180K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,642K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3309 by 46.21% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,524K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3309 by 36.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.