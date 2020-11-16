C Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.43, changing hands as high as $51.02 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $32 per share, with $83.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.96. The C DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

