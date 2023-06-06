C Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.24, changing hands as high as $47.51 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $40.005 per share, with $54.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.23. The C DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
