C Highlights Turnaround Progress, Solid Q2 Trading & IB Outlook

Citigroup Inc. C management’s latest commentary suggests that CEO Jane Fraser’s turnaround strategy is moving into a new phase, from repair and remediation toward execution, efficiency and growth. Speaking at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference held yesterday, chief financial officer Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized that C is now focused on client-driven growth, stronger operating performance, disciplined capital use and a culture of accountability.

Management highlighted that the bank has spent the past several years simplifying operations, strengthening controls and addressing structural issues that had weighed on its performance. With approximately 90% of its transformation initiatives either completed or nearing completion, Citigroup is now increasingly shifting its attention to improving returns and driving durable revenue growth across its core businesses.

Expense discipline remains central to the turnaround. Citigroup expects to benefit from lower stranded costs, reduced temporary transformation spending and structural efficiencies from automation, technology and artificial intelligence. Management said that more than 100 large-scale manual processes are being reviewed for automation, with senior leaders monitoring progress weekly.

AI is already producing measurable benefits across the company. In customer service, Citigroup has reduced call times by about 60 seconds using generative AI, while CitiDirect agents have improved containment rates by roughly 50%. In credit cards, AI and machine learning have helped improve approval rates by about 100 basis points. The bank is also continuing to invest in targeted growth areas, including markets, investment banking, wealth, cards and services.

Against this backdrop, management reaffirmed several key 2026 outlooks. C expects net interest income, excluding markets, to grow 5-6% this year. The bank also remains on track to achieve an efficiency ratio of 60% and a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 10-11% in 2026.

Solid Trading & Investment Banking Outlooks

At the conference, Citigroup signaled stronger momentum in its markets business. The bank expects second-quarter 2026 trading revenues to rise in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year despite comparing against a strong second-quarter 2025 base that included tariff-driven volatility. The expected trading revenue increase is being driven by strength across equities, prime finance, derivatives, currencies and commodities, along with solid volumes in financing and securitization. Luchetti said that client engagement remains “good and intense,” continuing the momentum Citigroup saw in the first quarter.

For Citigroup, the strength in markets is an important proof point. The bank has been investing in its equities platform while maintaining its historical strength in fixed income. Management pointed to equities, prime finance and derivatives as areas aligned with C’s strategy to scale the business, while fixed income continues to benefit from strength in currencies and commodities.

Investment banking (IB) is also showing signs of recovery. C expects IB fees to grow in the mid-teens year over year in the second quarter of 2026, supported by stronger equity capital market activity, including IPOs and follow-on offerings.

Similar to Citigroup, Bank of America BAC and JPMorgan JPM expect their IB and trading revenues to improve in the second quarter of 2026.

Bank of America’s trading revenues are expected to jump 15% year over year in the second quarter of 2026, driven by higher client activity and market volatility. BAC also highlighted that its IB pipelines remain “pretty good,” supported by steady deal-making activity.

JPMorgan’s IB fees could rise nearly 10% or more year over year in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting improving deal pipelines and stronger capital markets activity, although higher expenses may limit operating leverage. Further, JPMorgan noted that its markets business, which includes its trading operations, is also on track to grow 11% in the second quarter and could perform "a little better" than that forecast.

Final Words on C

Citigroup’s latest outlook suggests that the bank’s transformation is gaining traction. The turnaround is increasingly being measured not only by cost reductions and remediation progress, but also by stronger revenue momentum, improved operating efficiency and disciplined capital deployment.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, including geopolitical risks and potential shifts in interest rates, management pointed to continued strength in client activity, resilient consumer spending and stable credit trends. With trading revenues poised for a solid increase and Citigroup reaffirming its 2026 financial targets, the latest update provides evidence that Fraser’s strategy is beginning to translate into improved operating performance.

Citigroup Price Performance & Zacks Rank

C shares have gained 71.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 27.3%.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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