C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Earnings Preview: Recent $CHRW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE ($CHRW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,348,229,236 and earnings of $1.07 per share.

C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Insider Trading Activity

C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE insiders have traded $CHRW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEN G CAMPBELL (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) sold 25,976 shares for an estimated $2,857,360

MICHAEL JOHN SHORT (President, Global Forwarding) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,617 shares for an estimated $2,359,215 .

. ANGELA K. FREEMAN (CHRO and ESG Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $803,120

MICHAEL D. CASTAGNETTO (Pres, NAST) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,048 shares for an estimated $710,535.

C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHRW in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/26/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CHRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $117.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $129.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Hicks from Raymond James set a target price of $123.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $130.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 10/31/2024

