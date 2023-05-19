C & F Financial (CFFI) Declares $0.44 Dividend

C & F Financial said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.27%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 5.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in C & F Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFFI is 0.05%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 1,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 111K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFI by 21.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 82K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFI by 13.62% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 57K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFI by 5.90% over the last quarter.

C & F Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C&F Bank operates 31 retail banking offices and three commercial loan offices located throughout the Hampton to Charlottesville corridor and the Northern Neck region in Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia.

