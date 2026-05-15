C to Expand Asia Prime Brokerage Team by 10%, Eyes Hedge Fund Growth

Citigroup Inc. C plans to increase headcount within its Asia-Pacific prime brokerage unit by about 10% in the coming months, according to a Bloomberg report, which was published in Yahoo Finance. The expansion is part of the bank’s broader effort to strengthen its prime brokerage franchise and capture higher hedge fund activity across the region.

The hiring initiative is focused on Singapore and India, where Citigroup is expanding both front-office and technology roles to strengthen its global markets infrastructure. The move reflects ongoing investments in coverage capacity, balance sheet deployment and operating capabilities to support rising client demand for equities financing and trading services.

The expansion comes as Citigroup accelerates efforts to expand its global prime brokerage business, which provides hedge funds with cash lending and securities financing solutions to support leveraged trading strategies. In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s prime brokerage balances increased more than 50% year over year to a record level.

C Expands Prime Brokerage Platform Amid Hedge Fund Demand

The headcount expansion aligns with Citigroup’s broader target to scale global prime brokerage balances to more than $700 billion by 2028 compared with $450 billion in 2025. The growth strategy reflects rising demand from hedge fund clients, particularly quant and multi-strategy firms, as institutional investors increasingly onboard multiple prime brokers. While Citigroup has historically maintained a stronger position in rates and fixed-income markets, the company has been investing aggressively to strengthen its equities franchise.

In 2025, Citigroup strengthened its Asia-Pacific leadership and client coverage framework through targeted senior-level hiring and infrastructure investments. Following earlier front-office recruitment across the region, the company has now entered a secondary phase of hiring focused on strengthening regional operations and execution capabilities across key trading hubs.

Asia-Pacific has also been a major contributor to recent business growth. Client equity flows reached record levels across markets such as China, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan during the first quarter. Much of the activity was linked to technology and artificial intelligence-focused trading strategies, reflecting continued demand from quant and multi-strategy hedge funds across regional equity markets.

The hiring push is also expected to improve execution capabilities, strengthen operational infrastructure and support faster client services across the region. Thus, this initiative reinforces C’s position in hedge fund financing and supports longer-term growth across its broader markets franchise.

C’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Citigroup have gained 27.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%.

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Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Financial Firms Expanding Their Presence in Asia

Similar to Citigroup, UBS Group AG UBS and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC are expanding operations across Asia to strengthen regional growth and market presence.

UBS Group has been expanding its operations across Asia, particularly in India, as part of its broader integration strategy following the Credit Suisse acquisition. In February 2026, a Reuters article published in Yahoo Finance stated that UBS Group plans to add up to 3,000 employees in India, primarily in Hyderabad, to strengthen its technology and operations capabilities. The expansion reflects the growing importance of India-based global capability centers as financial institutions seek scalable operating models, deep technology talent pools and improved operational efficiency across the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, HSBC continues to strengthen its presence across Asia with a focus on high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. In mainland China, the company has been expanding its wealth franchise through lifestyle-focused centers, digital upgrades, talent hiring and acquisitions, including Citigroup’s former retail wealth business. In India, HSBC is accelerating expansion through new branch openings, Global Private Banking initiatives and the expansion of Premier Banking services. These efforts are expected to support the company’s longer-term growth strategy across key Asian markets.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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